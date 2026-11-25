NEW YORK — Tarik Skubal, the two-time Cy Young Award winner who was this offseason’s top free agent, finalized his $450 million, nine-year contract with the New York Mets on Wednesday in a record deal for a pitcher.

Skubal's contract includes $30 million in deferred money: $5 million of his $45 million signing bonus and $25 million in salaries payable from 2038-46.

His signing bonus, which is protected from a possible lockout, calls for $40 million to be paid this coming March 1, $3 million on July 1, 2037, and $2 million on July 1, 2038.

New York defers $2,777,777.78 a year of his $45 million annual salaries. That money will be paid in a $1 million installment on July 1 in 2038 and $3 million each July 1 from 2039-46.

Skubal's deal, averaging $50 million annually, topped the previous high total for a pitcher, Yoshinobu Yamamoto's $325 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers that started in 2024. The previous high for a pitcher's average annual value was $43.33 million for Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander with the Mets.

“Tarik is an ace, and we are thrilled that he will be a Met for years to come,” Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement. “He is an impressive competitor who has distinguished himself with his talent, drive and leadership."

Skubal received the fourth-largest deal among all baseball players, trailing Juan Soto’s $765 million, Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s $500 million.

Skubal’s agreement includes a full no-trade clause.

“Acquiring an elite starting pitcher in the prime of his career is rarely an option,” Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said in a statement. “Tarik has established himself as one of the best pitchers of our generation. Adding Tarik to our existing group of emerging, homegrown young starters creates a rotation that we believe can fuel success for years to come."

Skubal joins a Mets team that finished last in the NL East at 74-88 despite owner Steve Cohen bankrolling baseball’s second-highest luxury tax payroll at $366 million. New York’s starters had a 4.47 ERA, ranking 23rd in the majors. Skubal will top a rotation featuring youngsters Nolan McLean and Christian Scott, with veterans Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga also under contract.

New York’s 2026 payroll is $108 million above Major League Baseball’s proposed salary cap figure for 2028.

A two-time All-Star left-hander who turned 30 on Friday, Skubal is 43-17 with a 2.42 ERA in 88 starts over the last four seasons, striking out 655 and walking 95 in 546 innings.

Skubal had a $32 million salary this year after winning a record amount in salary arbitration.

Skubal was 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA in 26 starts this year for Detroit and the Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired him on Aug. 2 for three prospects: right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith, and outfielder Zyhir Hope. Skubal didn't pitch for the Tigers between April 29 and June 13 because of surgery to remove a loose body in his pitching elbow. Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache used a NanoNeedle scope 2.0 to perform the procedure, designed to speed recovery.

Skubal was 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA in a pair of postseason starts for the Dodgers. He beat Atlanta in a Division Series opener and lost Game 1 of the NL Championship Series against Milwaukee, allowing two runs over five innings in a 2-1 defeat. The Brewers went on to sweep the two-time defending World Series champions.

He averaged 96.8 mph with his four-seam fastball this year, down from 97.6 mph in 2025, when he won his second straight AL Cy Young Award. He threw 38% four-seamers this year, 25.6% changeups, 17.5% sinkers, 13.9% sliders and 5% curveballs.

Skubal is 66-44 with a 3.02 ERA in 160 starts and three relief appearances over seven major league seasons with 1,075 strikeouts over 925 1/3 innings.

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