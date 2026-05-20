Southampton's appeal against expulsion from the Championship playoff final is dismissed

Southampton's appeal against its expulsion from the Championship playoff final because of spying offenses was dismissed on Wednesday.

An arbitration panel upheld the English Football League's decision to remove Southampton from Saturday's Wembley final, meaning Middlesbrough will take its place and play Hull for the chance to win promotion to the Premier League.

The decision is final.

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