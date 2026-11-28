KILLINGTON, Vt. — Mikaela Shiffrin finished a giant slalom at Killington in second place on Saturday as victory eluded the American skiing star in her return to the slope where she endured a painful crash two years ago.

Alice Robinson of New Zealand finished 0.11 seconds ahead of Shiffrin to claim her eighth World Cup career victory and her seventh in the discipline.

Shiffrin was leading Robinson by 0.39 seconds after the first run, but Robinson nailed a perfect second run that her American challenger was unable to better.

The trail called “Superstar” was mostly fogged in over the second run, limiting visibility except for at the foot of the hill.

“I have had a love-hate relationship with Killington, so today, to have finally conquered it, I feel very happy,” Robinson said. She failed to finish two of her previous four races at Killington, while also finishing second here in 2023.

“I knew I was skiing super solid. I think these conditions played in my favor. It was a really challenging day.”

Paula Moltzan, who won the season-opening GS in Soelden, Austria, completed the podium in third.

Shiffrin has not won in eight career GS races at Killington, where she has won in slalom six times. Shiffrin, who holds the record of 110 World Cup wins, last won a GS in Lienz, Austria, in December 2023.

The Colorado native was back at the venue for the first time since she suffered a deep puncture wound to her side when she crashed and somersaulted down the hill during a giant slalom at Killington in 2024.

She spent weeks healing and had to deal with post-traumatic stress disorder associated with the crash. But she soon returned to her winning ways. Shiffrin won nine of 10 World Cup slaloms last season. She also captured Olympic gold in the slalom in February at the Milan Cortina Games.

This was Shiffrin's first race in over a month. The six-time overall World Cup champion kicked off the season with the GS in Soelden, where she placed seventh.

Shiffrin has opted to change her focus this season, prioritize the GS and the super-G over her signature event the slalom.

Her first slalom of the season will be on Sunday at Killington.

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