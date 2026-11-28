Philadelphia's LeBron James and San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama are headed back to the NBA Cup quarterfinals. So is Dallas' Cooper Flagg, along with some teams that are about to experience the knockout round for the first time.

Oh, and there will be a new champion as well.

The NBA Cup quarterfinals are now set. Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Boston are on the Eastern Conference side of the bracket, while Dallas, Portland, Memphis and San Antonio — last year's runner-up — are headed there from the Western Conference.

“We’re in it,” James said. “Everyone knows about the Cup games, and everyone knows the importance of it and trying to play for something.”

Detroit, Philadelphia and Memphis are in the knockout round for the first time. Dallas is the only team that went unbeaten in group play, going 4-0 in West Group A — and erasing a 21-point deficit against Phoenix on Friday night to seal up the No. 1 seed.

“The Cup is fun," Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg said on the team broadcast after a 34-point, seven-rebound, eight-assist, five-steal, four-block masterpiece. "It adds a whole new element to the season. It's been a blast to be able to play in it and compete. To lock down the No. 1 seed is pretty big."

The Hawks are headed to the tournament quarterfinals by the slimmest of margins. Atlanta (3-1 in Cup play) won East Group C by beating Boston 87-86 on Friday. If the Hawks had lost, they would have been eliminated.

“I think this was a gritty, gritty win,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “For us to be rewarded for playing that way, I think it’s something we can hang on to. This is a unique format, this tournament ... but if we can compete like that, we always have a chance.”

Boston (3-1) ended up as the East’s wild-card team because it outscored teams by 67 points in group play — well ahead of the East’s other wild-card contenders that finished at 3-1, those being Toronto (+34), Miami (+28) and Orlando (-1).

Detroit clinched East Group A with a 113-98 win over Milwaukee. The Pistons moved into the knockout stage for the first time.

“It’s something we haven’t done before,” Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “To be able to get an opportunity with this group, to continue to do things that we haven’t done in the past, it’s great for us.”

San Antonio rallied from 20 down to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 99-96 and advance to the quarterfinals as the West's wild card team. Stephon Castle had 26 points and Wembanyama finished with 25 for the Spurs.

“We're battle tested,” Castle said.

Memphis beat Minnesota in a winner-take-all game to decide West Group B, and Portland's win over Golden State helped seal West Group C for the Trail Blazers. It means Ja Morant's old team in Memphis will play Ja Morant's new team in Portland for a spot in the Cup semifinals.

“Any time you are playing for anything of value ... it's always good," Blazers coach Micah Nori said. “And it's good to win.”

James and the 76ers clinched their spot with a 111-87 win over Indiana. James was the tournament's first MVP when he led the Los Angeles Lakers to the inaugural title in 2023.

“I've been part of it before,” James said. "Just trying to seize the opportunity now that it's here.”

Knockout bracket

East quarterfinals

— No. 3 Philadelphia at No. 2 Atlanta, Dec. 4, 7 p.m. EST.

— No. 4 Boston at No. 1 Detroit, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m. EST.

West quarterfinals

— No. 4 San Antonio at No. 1 Dallas, Dec. 4, 9:30 p.m. EST.

— No. 3 Memphis at No. 2 Portland, Dec. 5, 10 p.m. EST.

What's at stake

There is a trophy and medals for the winner — the final is Dec. 11 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the home arena for Butler University — as well as money, and the quarterfinalists have already earned a bonus.

— Players on teams that lose in the quarterfinals get $60,499.

— Players on teams that lose in the semifinals get $120,997.

— Players on the runner-up team get $241,994.

— Players on the NBA Cup championship team get $604,985.

Those on two-way contracts will get half those amounts.

Final standings

East Group A: Detroit 3-1, Toronto 3-1, Orlando 3-1, Brooklyn 1-3, Milwaukee 0-4.

— Pistons advanced on point-differential tiebreaker.

East Group B: Philadelphia 3-1, Miami 3-1, Cleveland 2-2, Indiana 1-3, New York 1-3.

— 76ers advanced on head-to-head tiebreaker with Heat.

East Group C: Atlanta 3-1, Boston 3-1, Washington 2-2, Chicago 2-2, Charlotte 0-4.

— Hawks advanced on head-to-head tiebreaker with Celtics, who claimed wild-card over Raptors, Magic and Heat on point differential.

West Group A: Dallas 4-0, Denver 3-1, Houston 2-2, Phoenix 1-3, Utah 0-4.

— Mavs only unbeaten team in group play this season.

West Group B: Memphis 3-1, Minnesota 3-1, Oklahoma City 2-2, New Orleans 1-3, LA Clippers 1-3.

— Grizzlies advanced on head-to-head tiebreaker with Timberwolves.

West Group C: Portland 3-1, San Antonio 3-1, Golden State 2-2, LA Lakers 2-2, Sacramento 0-4.

— Blazers had head-to-head on Spurs for group, Spurs topped Nuggets and Wolves in point differential for wild card.

Knicks eliminated

No team has ever gone back-to-back as Cup champions and that won't change until at least 2027.

The New York Knicks — who beat San Antonio for the Cup title last year and beat the Spurs again in the NBA Finals — were eliminated Friday night by losing to Miami 108-105.

The Knicks finished group play at 1-3; there were some scenarios entering the night where they could have advanced by finishing 2-2, but ultimately the other results Friday meant the Knicks wouldn't have moved on even with a win.

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