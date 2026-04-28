Goals galore as PSG beats Bayern Munich 5-4 in wild Champions League semifinal 1st leg

PARIS — Titleholder Paris Saint-Germain held on for a pulsating 5-4 win over Bayern Munich in a roller-coaster Champions League semifinal first leg on Tuesday.

The highest scoring semifinal match in Champions League history saw PSG leading 5-2 early in the second half thanks to two goals each from flying winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembélé at Parc des Princes.

Bayern fought back brilliantly.

Defender Dayot Upamecano’s header midway through the second half from Joshua Kimmich’s free kick gave Bayern hope and Luis Díaz’s stinging strike made it a one-goal deficit heading into next Wednesday's return leg in Munich.

Harry Kane's penalty gave Bayern the lead in the 17th minute and Kvaratskhelia equalized soon after for PSG. Midfielder João Neves — who is 5-foot-7 — then headed PSG ahead from a corner.

A dramatic first half saw Michael Olise equalize after bursting into the area before Swiss referee Sandro Schärer awarded a penalty when a video review spotted a handball from Canada defender Anthony Davies.

Spanish side Atletico Madrid hosts London club Arsenal on Wednesday in the other semifinal first leg.

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