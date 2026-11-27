NEW YORK — Center fielder A.J. Ewing and the New York Mets finalized their $95 million, eight-year contract on Friday, the same day the team completed a three-year deal with free agent left-hander Darwinzon Hernández.

Ewing, a speedy 22-year-old who made his major league debut in May, hit .252 with 11 home runs, 43 RBIs and a .700 OPS in 120 games for the last-place Mets. He displayed a sharp eye at the plate and shook off a summer slump to finish the season strong.

Ewing set a franchise record for rookies with 25 stolen bases in 33 attempts. He made 96 starts in center field, 15 in left and two in right, also appearing in three games at second base.

Ewing and fellow rookies Carson Benge and Nolan McLean were the biggest bright spots this year for the disappointing Mets. They finished last in the NL East for the first time in 23 years at 74-88 — their worst record since 2017 — despite opening the season with a record $358 million payroll.

Under baseball’s current labor rules, Ewing could have been eligible for arbitration after the 2028 season and free agency following the 2032 season. Instead, the Mets will have him under contractual control through 2035 as part of a promising outfield that also features Benge in right and star slugger Juan Soto in left.

Ewing was selected by the Mets in the fourth round of the 2023 amateur draft from Springboro High School in Ohio.

Hernández, who turns 30 on Dec. 17, pitched for Boston from 2019-22 and spent the past four seasons with the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks of Japan’s Pacific League. He had a 2.46 ERA in 136 relief appearances over his four seasons in Japan, striking out 168 in 131 2/3 innings. He had a 1.48 ERA this year with 52 strikeouts and 16 walks in 42 2/3 innings.

He was 3-4 with a 5.06 ERA over 91 games with the Red Sox, striking out 133 and walking 73 in 85 1/3 innings.

New York also designated right-handers Jack Anderson and Yunior Tur for assignment.

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