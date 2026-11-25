NEW YORK — Signaling the likely start next week of a long and acrimonious lockout, Major League Baseball sued its players’ association in federal court on Wednesday, trying to head off any attempt by the union to decertify and challenge the work stoppage with an antitrust case.

In a 38-page complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, MLB and the corporate entities owning its 30 teams sued the Major League Baseball Players Association and the eight players on the union's executive subcommittee, including pitcher Tarik Skubal just days after he agreed to a record $450 million contract with the New York Mets.

“MLB brings this action to keep the dispute over the next collective bargaining agreement at the bargaining table, where federal law says it belongs,” the lawsuit said. “MLB has a reasonable and imminent fear that the union will attempt to use the threat of antitrust liability to derail the collective bargaining process altogether in favor of antitrust litigation.”

Owners have proposed a salary cap for the first time since 1994, when players fought off the proposal with a 7 1/2-month strike that led to the first cancellation of the World Series in 90 years.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week he can't imagine owners approving an agreement without a cap and players have vowed never to accept one, leaving the sport headed to its 10th work stoppage since 1972.

“MLB expects to exercise its right to implement a lockout upon expiration of the CBA at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, 2026, in support of its lawful bargaining position,” the lawsuit said.

MLB said in the suit it intends to file an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging the union has refused to bargain in good faith.

“The long-term health of professional baseball depends on competitive balance, on keeping smaller-market clubs viable, and on better pay for all players, not just a handful of superstars,” the suit said.

The U.S. Supreme Court in its 1996 decision in Brown v. Pro Football Inc. ruled unionized employees may not file antitrust suits and must rely on labor law — what has become known as the nonstatutory labor exemption. As a result, union leaderships in the past have filed disclaimers of interest that they no longer wish to represent the bargaining unit and union members have filed decertification petitions.

“The lawyers and officials leading the union have no real intention of abandoning their role leading the players’ negotiating efforts,” the suit said. “Instead, those lawyers and officials will use the threat of antitrust injunctions and treble damages to try to coerce MLB into caving to their bargaining demands. If they succeed in their gambit, they will then spontaneously resurrect the MLBPA and enter into a new CBA.”

Owners asked for a declaratory judgment determining a lockout doesn’t violate antitrust laws and doesn’t amount to an unreasonable restraint of trade. They asked for a ruling that the federal courts lack jurisdiction to enjoin a lockout and for an order that the players be defined as a legal class, which if granted could block individual lawsuits.

“The lawsuit filed today by MLB is completely frivolous,” the union said in a statement. “We will respond appropriately, but MLB’s decision to run to court in the middle of negotiations rather than bargain in good faith is incredibly disappointing.”

Among the lawyers representing MLB are Paul D. Clement, Solicitor General in the President George W. Bush administration, and Keker, Van Nest & Peters, which represented the union in litigation from 2003-09 against federal government seizure of player drug tests.

Players’ outside counsel includes Jeffrey Kessler, a former law partner of Bruce Meyer, who took over as union head in February. MLB anticipates the possibility of antitrust ligation because Kessler and/or Meyer worked for players’ unions at a time when decertification or disclaimer attempts took place by players in the NFL (1989), NBA (1987, 1995 and 2011) and NHL (2012).

“Today’s filing is a defensive measure simply intended to keep the parties at the bargaining table to work towards a new collective bargaining agreement and a full 2027 season,” MLB spokesman Glen Caplin said in a statement. “We believe the union is preparing to follow the playbook its new leadership has used against other major professional sports leagues by pretending to ‘disclaim’ its status as the players’ bargaining process.”

Caplin referred decertification as a "nuclear option," mirroring Meyer's description of the salary cap proposal as a "nuclear bomb."

“Despite the many efforts by MLB to find common ground with the MLBPA, the union has categorically refused to engage with MLB’s salary cap and floor structure,” the suit stated. “The union has not engaged in good-faith bargaining over the central economic issues in these negotiations, even as the expiration of the current CBA is imminent.”

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