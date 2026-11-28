NEW YORK — The New York Knicks' first title defense of this season is already over.

The Knicks failed to make it out of the group stage of the NBA Cup, getting eliminated Friday night with their 108-105 loss to the Miami Heat.

The Knicks won the NBA's in-season tournament last year and then went on to capture the NBA title in June.

“Obviously, you want to win. We want to win not only the Cup but every game we go out there to play,” center Karl-Anthony Towns said. “Obviously, disappointed we can't defend the Cup championship, but we still have a lot more games to get ourselves ready to defend the world championship.”

The Knicks lost at Philadelphia and Indiana in their first two Cup games this season to quickly put their repeat hopes in severe jeopardy. No team in the first three years of the event had advanced with a 2-2 record.

But the Knicks revived their chances with their 121-102 victory over Cleveland on Wednesday, using a huge fourth quarter to give themselves a good point differential for tiebreaker purposes headed into Friday's finales. Had they beat the Heat by seven or more points and Philadelphia lost to Indiana, the Knicks would have won their group.

They erased a 23-point deficit before falling, but even a win wouldn't have helped them because the 76ers routed the Pacers 111-87.

There will be some benefit to not advancing. Coach Mike Brown acknowledged the extra stress on the body and mind that the knockout-round games create, and said even if the Knicks did move on he would try to be smart about the extra minutes for his top players.

And if the Knicks did advance, there was a scenario where they could have been playing on the road throughout December until finally returning to Madison Square Garden on Dec. 23. Now they will get a home game added earlier in the month along with some extra time to rest or practice around it.

The Knicks initially downplayed their NBA Cup title, becoming the first champion of the event to not raise a banner celebrating it and saying they were looking ahead to other things. They eventually quietly hung one before the opening game of this season, before raising the NBA championship banner before their loss to Philadelphia.

A team currently playing without starter OG Anunoby and key reserves Deuce McBride, Jordan Clarkson and Andre Drummond because of injuries probably needs the rest more than more NBA Cup games. Still, there was some disappointment in such a short title reign after they had reached the knockout stage two years in a row.

“I mean, whenever there's a chance to win something, you want to go out there and win it,” Jalen Brunson said.

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