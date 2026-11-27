Infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a contract guaranteeing $34.5 million over two seasons, two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement had not been announced.

A two-time All-Star, Chisholm gets a $6 million signing bonus and a $12.5 million salary next season. The deal includes a $16 million player option for 2028 and if that option is declined, Toronto has a $40 million club option with a $1.5 million buyout.

A second baseman, third baseman and outfielder who turns 29 on Feb. 1, Chisholm slumped to a .231 average with 19 homers, 55 RBIs and 41 stolen bases with the New York Yankees this year. He had predicted a 50-homer, 50-steal season during spring training.

Acquired from Miami in 2024, Chisholm earned his second All-Star selection in 2025 when he hit .242 while setting career highs with 31 homers, 80 RBIs and 31 steals.

Chisholm played third and second for the Yankees, struggling at times defensively.

New York appeared to make little effort to re-sign him.

He has a .245 average with 127 homers, 363 RBIs and 171 stolen bases in seven major league seasons.

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Associated Press writer Rob Gillies contributed to this report.

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