FIFA triples price to $32,970 for its best available tickets to the World Cup final

FIFA tripled the price of its best available tickets to the World Cup final, making $32,970 seats available Thursday for the July 19 match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Soccer's governing body listed those seats as front category one on its sales site.

It previously had a high price of $10,990 for category one. The $10,990 category for the final was available Thursday night only as wheelchair and easy access amenity category one.

Tickets for the July 14 semifinal at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, were listed at $11,130, $4,330, $3,710 and $2,705. Seats for the following day's semifinal at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium were at $10,635, $3,545 and $2,725.

Seats for the U.S. opener against Paraguay on June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, were available for $2,735, $1,940 and $1,120, while tickets for the Americans' June 19 game against Australia at Seattle were listed at $2,715. Tickets for the Americans' group-stage finale against Turkey at Inglewood on June 25 were $2,970, $1,345, $990 and $840.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has defended the ticket prices.

"We have to look at the market. We are in a market in which entertainment is the most developed in the world, so we have to apply market rates," he said Tuesday at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California. "In the U.S. it is permitted to resell tickets, as well, so if you were to sell tickets at the price which is too low, these tickets will be resold at a much higher price. And as a matter of fact, even though some people are saying that the ticket prices we have are high, they still end up on the resale market at an even higher price, more than double of our price."

He added, “You cannot go to watch in the U.S. a college game, not even speaking about a top professional game of a certain level, for less than $300."

On the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, tickets for the final were available Thursday ranging from $11,499,998.85 to $8,970. The high price was listed for a ticket four rows from the top of the upper deck, in block 307, row 22, seat 12.

FIFA does not control the asking prices on its Resale/Exchange Marketplace but takes a 15% purchase fee from the buyer of each ticket and a 15% resale fee from the seller.

Last month, someone listed tickets for the final at $2,299,998.85.

“If some people put on the secondary, on the resale market some tickets for the final at $2 million, No. 1, it doesn’t mean that the tickets cost $2 million, and No. 2, it doesn’t mean that somebody will buy these tickets,” Infantino said. "Actually if somebody buys a ticket for the final for $2 million, I will personally bring a hot dog and a Coke to make sure that he has a great experience.”

U.S. Reps. Frank Pallone and Nellie Pou, both New Jersey Democrats, sent a letter to Infantino on Thursday asking for details by May 22 on FIFA's dynamic pricing; the number of unsold tickets currently available in what FIFA calls its "Last-Minute Sales Phase;" when additional tickets will be released; whether new categories will be added; and the justification for fees on its Resale/Exchange Marketplace.

“For many fans hoping to attend matches this summer, the ticket sales process has become a major point of frustration,” they wrote. “We are deeply concerned by reports that FIFA is employing opaque pricing, shifting rules and potentially deceptive practices.”

They accused FIFA of misleading seat maps.

“FIFA also appears to be restricting ticket supply to shape demand,” they added. “Tickets are reportedly being held back for matches, creating the appearance of limited availability even when large numbers remain unsold. This pressures fans to purchase quickly while allowing FIFA to control pricing through staggered releases.”

FIFA's media office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the letter.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.