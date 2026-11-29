LOS ANGELES — Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier tied the NHL record for goals in a calendar month Saturday night with the 20th goal of his phenomenal November.

The 22-year-old Gauthier drove the net and beat Kings goalie Anton Forsberg during a power play 6:13 into the first period of the Ducks' Freeway Faceoff meeting with Los Angeles.

With his NHL-leading 13th power-play goal at the Kings’ downtown arena, Gauthier tied the NHL single-month goals record set by Joe Malone in February 1921 with the defunct Hamilton Tigers and then tied in March 1993 by Teemu Selanne as a rookie with the Winnipeg Jets.

Gauthier got his 20th goal in the last of the Ducks' 15 games in November. He opened his historic month with back-to-back hat tricks and three hat tricks in eight days as part of a 10-game goals scoring streak — the NHL's longest in 29 years.

Gauthier got yet another hat trick on Nov. 17, giving him four three-goal games in November to set the NHL record for hat tricks in a month. His goal against the Kings was his 24th of the season, moving him even with Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl for the overall NHL lead.

The speedy American winger with a vicious shot has been particularly dangerous with the man advantage this season. He has scored nine power-play goals in November — another Ducks franchise record.

Gauthier scored a goal in 12 of the Ducks' 15 games in November, although the Kings kept him off the scoreboard in their 5-3 win at Anaheim on Friday.

Gauthier already has become one of the NHL's best goal scorers early in his third full season with the Ducks, who acquired the former No. 5 overall pick from Philadelphia in January 2024 after he soured on the Flyers while still playing at Boston College.

Gauthier scored 20 goals as a rookie in the 2024-25 season, and he blasted 41 goals last season, becoming only the fourth player in Ducks history to hit the 40-goal mark. Anaheim signed him to a six-year, $81 million extension last summer.

His aggressive, accurate shot and his ability to find open space on the ice have led to frequent comparisons to Hockey Hall of Famers Brett Hull and Selanne, the beloved Ducks franchise icon.

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