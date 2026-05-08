Djokovic beaten by a Croatian qualifier 18 years younger than him at the Italian Open

ROME — Novak Djokovic was beaten by a Croatian qualifier 18 years younger than him at the Italian Open on Friday in his first match after two months out due to a right shoulder injury.

The 20-year-old Dino Prizmic defeated the record 24-time Grand Slam champion 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 with an ace on his first match point.

The 38-year-old Djokovic hadn't played since losing to Jack Draper in the fourth round in Indian Wells, California, in March.

Djokovic had taping on his right shoulder that was revealed when he changed shirts between sets.

A six-time Rome champion, Djokovic is preparing for the French Open, which starts on May 24.

In Djokovic's only other tournament this year, he reached the Australian Open final and lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

The 79th-ranked Prizmic beat No. 6 Ben Shelton to reach the third round at the Madrid Open last month.

“He’s my idol,” Prizmic said of Djokovic. “I just played unbelievably today.”

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