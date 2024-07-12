Why Georgia and UCLA scrapped home-and-home; Marshall excited to face Georgia in 2025

ATHENS — Staring down the barrel of new-look conference schedule in expanded conferences, Georgia and UCLA took the most practical route by cancelling their 2025 and 2026 home-and-home series.

There had been wide speculation the Bruins would be looking to drop the game with a Big Ten slate that is appreciably tougher than what UCLA was accustomed to in the Pac-12 prior to its demise.

The Bruins’ 2025 schedule opens with perennial Top 25 opponent Utah, which left the Pac-12 for the Big 12, and then nine league games including trips to Ohio State, Michigan State and USC, along with home games against Washington, Penn State and Nebraska.

Even with a 12-team playoff, the depth of schedules can take a toll, as injuries and attrition have played roles each season in determining which teams have made championship runs.

