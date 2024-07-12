College

Why Georgia and UCLA scrapped home-and-home; Marshall excited to face Georgia in 2025

FRISCO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Charles Huff (center) of the Marshall Thundering Herd waits to lead his team into the field before the Frisco Bowl against the UTSA Roadrunners at Toyota Stadium on December 19, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

ATHENS — Staring down the barrel of new-look conference schedule in expanded conferences, Georgia and UCLA took the most practical route by cancelling their 2025 and 2026 home-and-home series.

There had been wide speculation the Bruins would be looking to drop the game with a Big Ten slate that is appreciably tougher than what UCLA was accustomed to in the Pac-12 prior to its demise.

The Bruins’ 2025 schedule opens with perennial Top 25 opponent Utah, which left the Pac-12 for the Big 12, and then nine league games including trips to Ohio State, Michigan State and USC, along with home games against Washington, Penn State and Nebraska.

Even with a 12-team playoff, the depth of schedules can take a toll, as injuries and attrition have played roles each season in determining which teams have made championship runs.

