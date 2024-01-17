What recent coaching changes mean for Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann

ATHENS — For a second-straight season, Glenn Schumann’s alma mater had an opening for the defensive coordinator position. And once again, Schumann elected to remain at Georgia as the team’s defensive coordinator.

While Schumann opted not to change schools, there have been changes to the Georgia staff around Schumann. Will Muschamp is stepping into an analyst role after spending the previous two seasons as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Muschamp has been replaced on staff by Travaris Robinson, who comes over from Alabama. Muschamp will still be around to bounce things off of, but he’ll be far less involved in the day-to-day.

Robinson meanwhile was a prominent piece for Alabama, with it being learned that Robinson was actually calling the defense last season. Lane Kiffin called it out early in the season, only for Nick Saban and Kevin Steele, Alabama’s actual defensive coordinator last season, to downplay the idea.

Robinson does have experience as a defensive coordinator, serving in the role at South Carolina under Muschamp. Of course, Kirby Smart is also very involved with the Georgia defense as well.

Even as Schumann moves into his third season as Georgia’s defensive play-caller, he knows it is still going to be a collaborative effort. Even as the pieces around him change.

“There’s a whole staff input in everything that we do,” Schumann said prior to the Orange Bowl. We decide in the offseason the base structures, but the base structures, that’s where a lot of those have carried over from all the years that I’ve been involved with Coach Smart going back to Alabama. It evolves based on what you’re defending and who your players are and how you want to use them.”

