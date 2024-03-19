College

What makes Trevor Etienne’s fast start at Georgia even more encouraging

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Uga Mascot 11/11/23 - Ole Miss vs. Georgia Georgias game against Ole Miss on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Dell McGee very much had a type when it comes to the running back position. That much is evident when you see the position and how it evolved over the years.

He likes his running backs to be thickly built, able to handle the punishment that comes from playing in the SEC.

One quick look at new Georgia running back Trevor Etienne and he is very much an outlier in Georgia’s running back room. At 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds, Etienne resembles something of a Ford Mustang rather than an F-150.

But size isn’t everything when it comes to the running back position. And Etienne hopes to prove that for Georgia this year.

