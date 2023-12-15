What Jamon Dumas-Johnson transfer says about the future of the inside linebacker room

At the beginning of the year, the idea that Jamon Dumas-Johnson wouldn’t be on the 2024 team didn’t seem far-fetched. Dumas-Johnson was a preseason All-American and a draft-eligible junior.

Instead of entering the 2024 NFL Draft, Dumas-Johnson will be finishing his college career elsewhere. Dumas-Johnson entered the transfer portal on Thursday.

He’s the third inside linebacker from Georgia to enter the transfer portal. But his impact on the Bulldogs has far out-matched that of Xavian Sorey and EJ Lightsey.

Dumas-Johnson has started 24 games over the last two seasons. Georgia never lost a game that Dumas-Johnson started.

A forearm injury against Missouri ended Dumas-Johnson’s season and effectively his time at Georgia.

Dumas-Johnson’s replacement in the starting lineup does offer some light as to why the veteran linebacker is looking elsewhere to finish out his final of eligibility.

CJ Allen started the final four games of the season for Georgia. In that time, he picked up 24 tackles. He was twice named SEC Freshman of the Week for his play.

Perhaps most impressively, he drew comparisons to Nakobe Dean.

“I mean, I don’t really want to compare nobody to nobody because then it kind of leaves real high expectations,” Smael Mondon said of Allen. “But yeah, he does remind me a lot of Nakobe — even like how he runs and stuff like that and how he moves around. It kind of reminds me of how Nakobe ran, so yeah. But yeah, CJ’s real smart though. You know, he takes it real serious — like, his preparation.”

This isn’t to say that Allen is going to become Georgia’s next Butkus-winning linebacker. But Georgia very clearly likes what it has in the freshman linebacker.

