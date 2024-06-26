Wes Johnson receives contract extension, raise after leading Georgia to Super Regional

After a stellar first season in charge of the Georgia baseball program, Wes Johnson has earned a contract extension through 2030.

Georgia announced the news on Wednesday afternoon. The news comes after Texas hired away Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle on Tuesday, creating an opening at Texas A&M.

Johnson will also receive a raise but the details of that were not made available by Georgia.

“This past season is one we will always remember,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said in an official statement released by the school. “It is a testament to the tremendous work that Coach Johnson and his staff did — and continue to do — in developing our student-athletes both on and off the field. Today is another great day for our program as we look to the future and watch Georgia baseball continue to excel under his leadership.”

