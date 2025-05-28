College

WATCH: Kirby Smart identifies most pressing decision facing college football, takes stance

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Georgia's practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said the biggest decision in college football is whether there should be one or two transfer portals, and if there’s one when that portal window should be.

Smart, speaking at the SEC Spring Meetings at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort and Spa on Tuesday, said he’s in favor of the winter portal window.

“We had an AFCA (coaches) meeting … we unanimously decided there needed to be one portal window, whatever that is, is what it is,” Smart said.

“It needs to happen sometime in January.”

