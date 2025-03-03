WATCH: Georgia baseball finishes weekend of walk-offs with towering two-run homer

ATHENS -- Ryan Black hit Georgia baseball’s fourth walk-off of the weekend over Foley Field’s score board, earning a four-game sweep of Florida Gulf Coast.

The junior whacked an elevated changeup high into the Sunday afternoon sky, plating himself and Tre Phelps for the 4-3 win.

“We’re gritty, we face adversity all the time,” Black said.

“The at-bat before, everything was at the bottom of the zone. So my approach versus him was just to get him, get a pitch I could drive up in the zone, did that and it left out of here.”

Read more at DawgNation.