WATCH: Georgia baseball finishes weekend of walk-offs with towering two-run homer

By Jack Leo, DawgNation
Ryan Black (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia infielder Ryan Black (2) after Georgia's game against FGCU at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
By Jack Leo, DawgNation

ATHENS -- Ryan Black hit Georgia baseball’s fourth walk-off of the weekend over Foley Field’s score board, earning a four-game sweep of Florida Gulf Coast.

The junior whacked an elevated changeup high into the Sunday afternoon sky, plating himself and Tre Phelps for the 4-3 win.

“We’re gritty, we face adversity all the time,” Black said.

“The at-bat before, everything was at the bottom of the zone. So my approach versus him was just to get him, get a pitch I could drive up in the zone, did that and it left out of here.”

