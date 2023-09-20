Trent Dilfer: SEC night game trumps Super Bowl environment, enamored with Georgia ‘team’ ball

ATHENS — First-year UAB coach Trent Dilfer is excited about bringing his team to Sanford Stadium on Saturday, even though he knows things aren’t likely to turn out well on the scoreboard.

The former Super Bowl-winning quarterback admits he’s in awe of the spectacle of SEC football night games, which the Blazers will experience when they face No. 1-ranked Georgia at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“An SEC football game at night has a way better atmosphere than a Super Bowl,” said Dilfer, who led the Baltimore Ravens to a 34-7 Super Bowl win in 2000 after playing his college football at Fresno State.

“I think it’s the second coolest thing I’ve ever been to as a spectator.”

Dilfer, who enjoyed a nine-year broadcasting career as an ESPN analyst, has said attending the Kentucky Derby was at the top of the list.

But as he recently discovered, SEC football passion is everything it has been made out to be.

“I’ve never played in anything like this,” Dilfer said. “I’ve been to one SEC game, my daughter is being recruited at the University of Alabama, and we went to Ole Miss-Alabama game.

“And to this day, I think the Kentucky Derby is the coolest thing I’ve ever been able able to go to live sports … I think (SEC football) is the second coolest thing I’ve ever been to as a spectator.

Read more at DawgNation.com