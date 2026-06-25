College

2026 season will show how important 5-star offensive tackles are for Georgia program

By Connor Riley
11/11/23 - Ole Miss vs. Georgia Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19), Georgia offensive lineman Earnest Greene III (71), Georgia offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild (53), Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63), Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) during Georgia's game against Ole Miss on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
By Connor Riley

Kirby Smart has always prioritized the offensive line in his time at Georgia.

The best Georgia teams have had elite offensive lines, usually stocked with former elite recruits. Georgia has landed five 5-star offensive tackles in the time since Smart took over the program, with four becoming first-round draft picks. Cade Mays, who transferred out of Georgia, is the lone exception.

Monroe Freeling is the most recent 5-star example, as he was taken in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He needed just three seasons in Athens to become a first-round pick.

Georgia has options to replace Freeling this fall. But none of them carry the same lofty recruiting ranking that Freeling did during his time in Athens.

Read more at DawgNation.com



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