College

Tate Ratledge becoming center of attention in Detroit

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Tate Ratledge (Getty) INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: Tate Ratledge of Georgia speaks to the media during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 1, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Tate Ratledge is the center of attention with the Detroit Lions after veteran Frank Ragnow announced his retirement.

Ratledge, Detroit’s second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, was the Lions’ first-team center in OTAs last week and is considered a strong candidate to take over the job.

Versatility has long been a mark of Georgia offensive linemen under Kirby Smart, who has overseen 16 players that have been drafted.

Smart talks often about the importance of players being able to line up and play at more than one position.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!