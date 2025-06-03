Tate Ratledge becoming center of attention in Detroit

Tate Ratledge is the center of attention with the Detroit Lions after veteran Frank Ragnow announced his retirement.

Ratledge, Detroit’s second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, was the Lions’ first-team center in OTAs last week and is considered a strong candidate to take over the job.

Versatility has long been a mark of Georgia offensive linemen under Kirby Smart, who has overseen 16 players that have been drafted.

Smart talks often about the importance of players being able to line up and play at more than one position.

Read more at DawgNation.