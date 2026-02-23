Scouting 10 Georgia players headed to 2026 NFL Combine: much left to prove

Kirby Smart’s Georgia football program has 10 players headed to the 2026 NFL Combine this week, including four potential first-round picks.

The Bulldogs tied a school record with 14 players invited to last year’s NFL combine, but with more NIL inducements available at the collegiate level, there has been a downward trend of underclassmen declaring themselves eligible for the draft.

The players will begin arriving for the combine in Indianapolis on Sunday with registration, exams, orientation and team interviews starting on Monday.

