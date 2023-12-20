Ryan Puglisi: What to know about the Georgia 4-star quarterback

Through it all, an offensive coordinator change, the commitment and de-commitment of Dylan Raiola, Ryan Puglisi remained loyal to the Georgia football program.

After first committing in October of 2022, Puglisi is expected to officially sign with Georgia on Wednesday. It has been a long time coming for the quarterback prospect who will undoubtedly be one of the more popular members of the 2024 signing class.

Puglisis officially signed with Georgia in the 10 a.m. hour on Wednesday, giving the Bulldogs their quarterback of the future. He becomes the first quarterback signee for Georgia since the 2022 signing cycle.

Breaking down Ryan Puglisi Georgia football 2024 quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

School: Avon Old Farms, Paxton, Ma.

Committed back on: Oct. 16, 2022

Early enrollee: Yes

Going through bowl practices: Yes

247Sports rankings: No. 113 overall player, No. 9 quarterback, No. 2 player in Connecticut per 247Sports Composite rankings/No. 154 overall player, No. 10 cornerback, No. 2 player in Connecticut

On3 rankings: No. 124 overall player, No. 9 quarterback, No. 1 player in Connecticut per Industry rankings. No. 113 overall player, No. 9 quarterback, No. 2 player in Connecticut

Rivals rankings: No. 186 overall player, No. 11 quarterback, No. 2 player in Connecticut

ESPN300 ranking: No. 113 overall player, No. 7 quarterback, No. 2 player in Connecticut

Finalists: N/a

All-American Games: All-American Bowl

Sentell Intel on Ryan Puglisi: “The events of the last week have done something I never thought was possible. When Puglisi’s name comes up, the first thing on DawgNation’s mind won’t be that howitzer of an arm anymore. It will be his loyalty to the class. Not a very strong arm and competitive mindset. When you see him throw at G-Day, you’ll understand why that’s a big deal.”

