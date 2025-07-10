Reloaded Georgia lacks star power in SEC offensive unit rankings

ATHENS — Georgia football lacks the star power that it has had on offense in past years, but the Bulldogs aim to make up for that with efficiency.

Fourth-year quarterback Gunner Stockton appears set to take over the offense in place of departed starter Carson Beck, bringing added mobility and a sense of toughness to the position.

Stockton is expected to be as much a game manager as playmaker, however, with the Bulldogs featuring several weapons around him in Mike Bobo’s pro-style offense.

Read more at DawgNation.