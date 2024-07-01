NFL expert explains why Brock Bowers, Javon Bullard are projected NFL All-Rookie performers

THENS — The NFL’s anticipation is already building for former Georgia football stars Brock Bowers and Javon Bullard.

Bowers, a three-time All-American, and Bullard, a two-time CFP Defensive MVP, are projected to make the NFL’s All-Rookie team, per NFL.com anaylst Chad Reuter.

It’s not surprising when one considers the NFL draft value the Las Vegas Raiders placed on Bowers (13th overall) and where Green Bay selected Bullard (58th overall).

Reuter has noted how Bullard and Bowers — both former UGA captains — have already impressed, sharing how he expects each to contribute to their respective NFL franchise this season.

Read more at DawgNation.