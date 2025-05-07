Georgia softball on fire, run-rules Kentucky in SEC tourney opener

The SEC Network is billing the SEC Softball Tournament as “Mayhem,” and Georgia hitters put that term to work early.

The No. 24-ranked Bulldogs struck for three runs in the first inning in the opening game of the SEC tourney en route to an 8-0, five-inning, run-rule win over Kentucky at Jack Turner Stadium on Tuesday.

“Really proud of the way that that we played, and we got after it,” fourth-year UGA coach Tony Baldwin said.

“I thought we were pretty free in our competitiveness, and we didn’t make it a bigger deal than it is.”

Read more at DawgNation.