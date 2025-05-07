College

Georgia softball on fire, run-rules Kentucky in SEC tourney opener

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Tony Baldwin (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Tony Baldwin before Georgia's game against Kentucky in the 2025 SEC Softball Tournament at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
The SEC Network is billing the SEC Softball Tournament as “Mayhem,” and Georgia hitters put that term to work early.

The No. 24-ranked Bulldogs struck for three runs in the first inning in the opening game of the SEC tourney en route to an 8-0, five-inning, run-rule win over Kentucky at Jack Turner Stadium on Tuesday.

“Really proud of the way that that we played, and we got after it,” fourth-year UGA coach Tony Baldwin said.

“I thought we were pretty free in our competitiveness, and we didn’t make it a bigger deal than it is.”

