College

LSU, Florida, Ole Miss, Auburn, Arkansas fill vacancies

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Jon Sumrall (Getty) TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 20: Head coach Jon Sumrall of the Tulane Green Wave looks on in the second half of the Union Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl against the Florida Gators at Raymond James Stadium on December 20, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Lane Kiffin made it clear he was accepting the LSU head coaching job this weekend and the SEC dominoes began to fall.

The five coaching changes in the SEC certainly make Georgia fans appreciate Kirby Smart, who just completed his 10th season leading the Bulldogs by guiding the team to its fifth-straight SEC championship game and eighth in the past nine years.

Smart is the only current SEC coach to have won the league championship game, and one of only two to have appeared in it, as Texas coach Steve Sarkisian appeared in it last season.

