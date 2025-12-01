LSU, Florida, Ole Miss, Auburn, Arkansas fill vacancies

Lane Kiffin made it clear he was accepting the LSU head coaching job this weekend and the SEC dominoes began to fall.

The five coaching changes in the SEC certainly make Georgia fans appreciate Kirby Smart, who just completed his 10th season leading the Bulldogs by guiding the team to its fifth-straight SEC championship game and eighth in the past nine years.

Smart is the only current SEC coach to have won the league championship game, and one of only two to have appeared in it, as Texas coach Steve Sarkisian appeared in it last season.

