Kirby Smart tops SEC head coach rankings, elite names throughout list

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after Georgia's game against Georgia Tech on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
ATHENS —Kirby Smart has arguably never been better as a head coach, and that’s why he’s an easy choice as the top-ranked coach entering into the 2025 season.

Smart does not pat himself on the back often or throw bouquets to his coaching staff, but he allowed himself some satisfaction after Georgia weathered arguably the most difficult league slate in conference history and finished as SEC champions.

“Best coaching job we have done by far 100 percent,” Smart said in a Josh Pate podcast interview.

“We were not better than some of the years previous and we had twice the schedule some of the years previous.”

