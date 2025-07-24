Kirby Smart says it’s more complex than ‘we’ve got to utilize the tight end better’ for offense

Gunner Stockton knows he’ll have a big challenge on his hands should he take over as the team’s starting quarterback.

Fortunately for him, he can lean on one of his best friends in Oscar Delp to help him.

“Tight ends, they can make your life easy,” Stockton said last week at SEC Media Days.

Delp was voted second team All-SEC last week at his position, the lone offensive player for Georgia on either the first or second team.

Yet Delp, who bypassed the NFL draft a season ago, wasn’t even Georgia’s most productive tight end last season. That was Lawson Luckie, who is also back for the 2025 season.

