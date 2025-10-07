College

Kirby Smart: No magic pills or special pregame meal needed for fast start at Auburn

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart before Georgia's game against Marhsall on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
ATHENS — Georgia came out of the home tunnel at Sanford Stadium and took charge of a football game on Saturday.

The Bulldogs scored first on Kentucky, charging to a 14-0 first-quarter lead and 21-7 halftime lead en route to the 35-14 win.

It was the first time Georgia had scored first against a Power 4 conference opponent in nearly a year to the date in Sanford Stadium (Oct. 5, 2024, in a 31-13 win over Auburn) and the first time in eight games the Bulldogs held a halftime lead over a Power 4 opponent (Oct. 19, 2024 in a 30-15 win at Texas).

