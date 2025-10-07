Kirby Smart: No magic pills or special pregame meal needed for fast start at Auburn

ATHENS — Georgia came out of the home tunnel at Sanford Stadium and took charge of a football game on Saturday.

The Bulldogs scored first on Kentucky, charging to a 14-0 first-quarter lead and 21-7 halftime lead en route to the 35-14 win.

It was the first time Georgia had scored first against a Power 4 conference opponent in nearly a year to the date in Sanford Stadium (Oct. 5, 2024, in a 31-13 win over Auburn) and the first time in eight games the Bulldogs held a halftime lead over a Power 4 opponent (Oct. 19, 2024 in a 30-15 win at Texas).

