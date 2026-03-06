College

Kirby Smart, Josh Heupel agree: 24-team playoff ‘probably makes the most sense’

Josh Heupel, Kirby Smart (Getty) ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 16: Head coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers shakes hands with head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs following the game at Sanford Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Athens, Georgia. Georgia defeated Tennessee 31-17. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Kirby Smart came out last week as a strong proponent of expanded playoffs, and Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has also jumped on board.

Smart explained the financial value a 24-team playoff would hold to collegiate athletic departments in an exclusive interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week, also noting how scheduling would benefit

“The 12-team playoff could affect rivalries out of conference, (like) a Florida-Miami, why play it?” Smart told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week.

