Kirby Smart goes off: Georgia not meeting standard, freshmen out of shape

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Georgia's practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
Georgia championship players of yesteryear like to say, “The standard is the standard.”

That current Bulldogs — particularly the freshmen — aren’t hitting that standard through the first week of spring drills, and Kirby Smart is not happy about it.

“We really can’t practice to our standard because they’re all tired … so we got to do a better job of getting them in shape,” Smart said following practice on Tuesday.

“They are not where they need to be … they have to be willing to receive coaching.”

