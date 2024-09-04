College

Kirby Smart gives positive updates on Joenel Aguero, Jordan Hall ahead of Tennessee Tech

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Joenel Aguero (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) before Georgia's game against Auburn on Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart didn’t come out and say that Joenel Aguero and Jordan Hall would be back on the field for Tennessee Tech this week, but the Georgia head coach was positive when updating their status.

Aguero has been dealing with a soft-tissue injury, but Smart declined to get more specific than that.

The sophomore defensive back did not play against Clemson, with JaCorey Thomas getting the start.

“Yes, it’s soft-tissue. Joenel practiced and did everything today,” Smart said. “I wouldn’t say it’s 100%, but he practiced and did everything.”

Read more at DawgNation.

