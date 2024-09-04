Kirby Smart gives positive updates on Joenel Aguero, Jordan Hall ahead of Tennessee Tech

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart didn’t come out and say that Joenel Aguero and Jordan Hall would be back on the field for Tennessee Tech this week, but the Georgia head coach was positive when updating their status.

Aguero has been dealing with a soft-tissue injury, but Smart declined to get more specific than that.

The sophomore defensive back did not play against Clemson, with JaCorey Thomas getting the start.

“Yes, it’s soft-tissue. Joenel practiced and did everything today,” Smart said. “I wouldn’t say it’s 100%, but he practiced and did everything.”

