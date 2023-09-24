Kirby Smart downplays rising above all-time SEC Coaching Greats in 100th game

ATHENS — True to form, Kirby Smart stiff-armed praise after getting more wins in his first 100 games as an SEC coach than any football coach in history.

Smart, after all, is the coach who preaches the importance of “being comfortable being uncomfortable” when it comes to football resiliency and optimal preparedness

Smart moved to 85-15 in his eight years leading the Georgia football program, surpassing the likes of Nick Saban (84 wins), Steve Spurrier and Phillip Fulmer (83) and Paul “Bear” Bryant (81).

“I wish I was 100 for 100,” Smart said, asked about hitting the century mark with Saturday night’s 49-21 win over UAB at Sanford Stadium.

“On to the next (game), you know how that goes.”

Smart went on to thank the players, coaches, fans and administrative support he has received since returning to coach his alma mater before the 2016 season.

Asked if he would allow himself any grace, or self-reflection of the historic achievement, Smart acknowledged the greatness of those atop the 100-SEC games wins list.

“That’s pretty steep company, when you talk about those people,” Smart said, before proceeding to self-deprecating form.

“I probably had an easier schedule.”

