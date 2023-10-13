How to watch SEC football games: TV times, channels and game picks

ATHENS — Florida coach Billy Napier, just 1-7 in non-home games, discussed putting attention and resources into player sleep patterns.

“We put a premium on sleep the entire year .... I do think that when you come off the field on Wednesday, obviously it’s been two really challenging practices that are physical, that are intense,” Napier said on the SEC teleconference on Wednesday. “It’s important that you get to bed on Wednesday night and maximize those opportunities so, there’s tons of research behind this relative to injury rate, level of focus, your ability to retain information.”

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, 2-3 overall and 1-2 this season, delivered a state of the program address of the “nothing to see here” variety with his program slipping.

“I think he state of the program is fantastic,” Beamer said this week. “Are we happy with being 2-3? No. Did we expect to be 2-3? No. Am I discouraged or do I feel like we’ve had any kind of step back? No.

“Based on the way most of you guys projected us the last two seasons, we overachieved in 2021 and 2022, and now the national progression that people think in their minds is we won seven, and we won eight, and now we’re supposed to win 10 or nine and we still may, who knows?”

So what will it be at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (SEC Network) at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia: Well-rested and thus victorious Gators? Or a Gamecocks’ win and wake-up call?

Florida (4-2, 2-1 SEC) beat South Carolina by a 38-6 count last year in Gainesville, but the season before the Gamecocks topped the Gators 40-17 in Columbia.

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is coming off a bye week, and he should be dialed in with a great game plan for the favored (-2.5) Gamecocks.

