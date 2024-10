ATHENS — Georgia knew it needed an outside wide receiver to help its offense.

That is why Kirby Smart dipped into the transfer portal and added wide receiver Colbie Young from Miami.

Smart is also on record as saying that it believed Young was a good culture fit for Georgia.

“He continues to grow and get better and we’re going to need him in our offense,” Smart said after Georgia’s win over Tennessee Tech.

Read more at DawgNation.