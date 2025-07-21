College

Gunner Stockton ‘enjoying the moment’ as Georgia starting quarterback

By Mike Griffith
03/28/24 - Georgia Football Spring Practice Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) during Georgia's practice session in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, March 28, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
By Mike Griffith

ATLANTA — Gunner Stockton was soaking it all in at the College Football Hall of Fame this week, wearing a smile just as sure as he’ll wear Georgia’s famous “G” on his helmet this fall.

“I was excited to be here and represent the team and I take it as an honor,” Stockton said of his appearance at the SEC Media Days on Tuesday. “It comes with being a Georgia quarterback, it has its perks.

“The best part is being able to play in the state of Georgia where I grew up, and I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

