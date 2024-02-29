College

Georgia’s Zion Logue ‘Pro Ready,’ opens NFL Combine drills

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Zion Logue (UGA Sports Communications) Zion Logue during Georgia's game against Ole Miss on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

INDIANAPOLIS — Zion Logue won’t be the first Georgia player off the NFL Draft board, but he was first to arrive at the combine this week, and he’s confident that he’s ready.

The Bulldogs have 11 outgoing players at the NFL Combine this week, including as many as three projected first-round picks in Brock Bowers, Amarius Mims and Kamari Lassiter.

Logue, considered by most a third-day pick or free agent, explained how playing at Georgia has him and his former teammates more prepared for the professional ranks than players from other programs.

“When you leave (Georgia) you are gonna be pro ready, you’re going to understand how to play with other greats,” Logue said during his NFL combine podium interview at the Indiana Convention Center on Wednesday.

You might not have the huge stat seasons, but you’re gonna be ready to walk into any NFL building and give them your all.”

