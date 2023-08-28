College

Georgia very confident in its OL entering 2023: ‘We’ve got the best o-line in the country’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com

Tate Ratledge (69), Sedrick Van Pran (63), and Xavier Truss (73) Georgia offensive linemen Tate Ratledge (69), Sedrick Van Pran (63), and Xavier Truss (73) pass protect during the Bulldogs 33-0 win over Samford in a game played September 10, 2022, at Sanford Stadium at the University of Georgia in Athens, GA. Photo credit Perry McIntyre. (Perry McIntyre/© 2022 Perry McIntyre)

ATHENS — Georgia has won back-to-back national championships in large part due to its defensive line. Between the four first-round draft picks and wave after wave of contributors, few teams can match up with Georgia in the trenches.

The Bulldogs hope that will be the case once again this season. And while Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis aren’t around to push the group into shape, the group feels it is well-prepared entering the season.

That’s because the group has to go up against the Georgia offensive line in practice every day.

