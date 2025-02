The same kind of second half collapse that has haunted Georgia basketball on the road this season spelled out a 69-53 loss at Texas A&M Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs squandered a 32-23 halftime lead with an abysmal second half where the No. 8-ranked Aggies outscored UGA 46-21.

Georgia did not make a shot from the field through the first 12 minutes of the second half.

The Bulldogs also committed 6 turnovers and lost the rebound battle 20-15.

