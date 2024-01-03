Georgia tight end Brock Bowers declares for NFL draft

One of the best players to ever play for the Georgia Bulldogs has elected to move on, as tight end Brock Bowers declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bowers is seen not only as the top tight end prospect in the draft but as one of the top overall players. He is expected to come off the board in the top half of the first round.

From the moment he stepped on campus as a freshman from Napa, Calif., Bowers has been one of the best players in the sport. He led Georgia in receiving in each season he was at Georgia. He has 2,538 receiving yards, 175 receptions 26 receiving touchdowns, 5 rushing touchdowns. He ranks in the top 5 in Georgia history in receiving yards, receptions and receiving touchdowns.

As a freshman, he caught 13 touchdowns, a school record. His final catch in Sanford Stadium was a touchdown in Georgia’s win over Ole Miss.

Bowers was often at his best in big games for the Bulldogs. He caught touchdowns in both national championship games, which Georgia both won. His last catch in his freshman and sophomore seasons was a touchdown catch in the national championship game.

During his time at Georgia, the Bulldogs 38-2 in games that Bowers played in. Georgia won two national championships with Bowers being the best offensive player on both teams.

“Hopefully long after he’s gone, the legacy he’s left stays for many years about how you’re supposed to work, how you’re supposed to approach each day and how you become a pro, man,” Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley previously said of Bowers. “Because that guy is a pro in everything he does and hopefully that leaves a lasting legacy.”

