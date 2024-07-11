Georgia series against UCLA canceled, announces new 2025 home game

Georgia will not be going out to California to open the 2025 season, nor will UCLA be coming to Athens in 2026.

Georgia announced that the future series against UCLA was canceled and that instead, Georgia will open the 2025 season against Marshall. The game will be played in Athens on Aug. 30, 2025.

The Georgia-UCLA series was first scheduled back in 2015 but doubts about the series have lingered since the spring. UCLA is set to move into the Big Ten this season. According to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN, UCLA will now face Utah in a home-and-home, with the first game scheduled for 2025.

Georgia has played Marshall once in program history, winning 13-3 back in 2004.

