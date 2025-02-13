Georgia remains inside NCAA tourney ‘Bubble’ after missed opportunity at Texas A&M

ATHENS — Georgia basketball remains on the inside of the NCAA Tournament “Bubble” even after Tuesday’s night’s blown opportunity against Texas A&M.

The Bulldogs are listed among the “Last Four In” by NCAA tourney expert Joe Lunardi in the most updated “Bracketology” 68-team field projection.

The SEC Network reported late Tuesday that Lunardi said the Bulldogs are projected to be the last at-large team in the field after their most-recent loss.

Georgia was in position to steal a road win at No. 8 Texas A&M with a 32-23 halftime lead after Blue Cain blistered the nets for 15 points in the first 20 minutes.

Read more at DawgNation.