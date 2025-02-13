College

Georgia remains inside NCAA tourney ‘Bubble’ after missed opportunity at Texas A&M

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Asa Newell (Getty) COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 11: Asa Newell #14 of the Georgia Bulldogs dunks the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Reed Arena on February 11, 2025 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Georgia basketball remains on the inside of the NCAA Tournament “Bubble” even after Tuesday’s night’s blown opportunity against Texas A&M.

The Bulldogs are listed among the “Last Four In” by NCAA tourney expert Joe Lunardi in the most updated “Bracketology” 68-team field projection.

The SEC Network reported late Tuesday that Lunardi said the Bulldogs are projected to be the last at-large team in the field after their most-recent loss.

Georgia was in position to steal a road win at No. 8 Texas A&M with a 32-23 halftime lead after Blue Cain blistered the nets for 15 points in the first 20 minutes.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!