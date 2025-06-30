Georgia recruiting run another example of why recruiting is never an issue with Kirby in charge

Back in April, when there was plenty of uncertainty about how the future of college football would look, Kirby Smart was thinking about recruiting.

“What I do know is that we’re going to continue to recruit people who love football, who are passionate about football, and that don’t put money as the number one answer,” Smart said. “Like I’ve never met a really good player that that’s all they care about.”

Safe to say that any concerns about how Georgia would be able to recruit in this new age of college football have been forcefully brushed back.

Following commitments from four-star defensive back Chace Calicut and four-star defensive lineman James Johnson, the Bulldogs have 24 commitments in the class. That group of commitments gives Georgia the No. 2-ranked class for this recruiting cycle at this point in time.

