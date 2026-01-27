Georgia QB Ryan Montgomery ‘couldn’t be happier’ after first year

Ryan Montgomery’s Georgia football story added its freshman chapter last fall. It unfolded as he hoped it would.

“I came here to be developed,” he said at the Sugar Bowl. “That’s why I came to Georgia. It is such a prestigious program. The culture here is just different. I love being here in the facility. There’s really nowhere else I’d rather be.”

“I love the guys in the room. My teammates. I’d do anything for them. It has just been an awesome opportunity. I’ve just been excited to learn, continue and grow.”

Read more at DawgNation.