Georgia offensive lineman arrested on multiple felonies, driving charges

ATHENS — Georgia offensive lineman Nyier Daniels was arrested in Jackson County on Sunday on four felony charges and nine misdemeanor charges.

The felony charges are fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of second-degree child cruelty and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of win.

Daniels was charged with nine misdemeanors, including reckless driving, maximum limits, two stop sign and yield sign violations, no-passing zones.

