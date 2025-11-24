College

Georgia offensive lineman arrested on multiple felonies, driving charges

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
Georgia offensive lineman Jamal Meriweather (72), Georgia offensive lineman Nyier Daniels (79) during Georgia's practice session in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, March 28, 2024.
ATHENS — Georgia offensive lineman Nyier Daniels was arrested in Jackson County on Sunday on four felony charges and nine misdemeanor charges.

The felony charges are fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of second-degree child cruelty and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of win.

Daniels was charged with nine misdemeanors, including reckless driving, maximum limits, two stop sign and yield sign violations, no-passing zones.

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

