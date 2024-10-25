College

Georgia offense using off week to focus on passing issues

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Carson Beck (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during Georgia's game against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia football knows it has a serious problem when it comes to catching the football.

It has clearly had an impact on the Georgia passing offense and quarterback Carson Beck.

Against Texas, the Georgia pass catchers had a ghastly performance that featured nearly double-digit drops.

“He had probably eight or nine drops, and that’s hard on a quarterback,” Smart said in defense of Beck. “Psychologically, when you start a game and you have drops, sometimes it affects you.”

