Georgia football will be in a unique position ahead of its Week 8 game against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns.

For the first time since the 2021 season-opener, Georgia football will be listed as an underdog in a game.

As of this publishing, Georgia is a 3.5-point underdog against Texas.

The over/under for the game is currently at 56.

Read more at DawgNation.