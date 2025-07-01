Georgia looks to help its athletes cash in with Learfield NIL partnership

ATHENS — Georgia athletics is looking to help its athletes cash in, announcing on Monday its new NIL partnership with Learfield.

The partnership, per the UGA release, is a “cutting-edge collaboration” independent from the school that will enable Learfield to influence NIL services by helping the athletes maximize their personal brands and connect with sponsors.

The recent House settlement, with terms set to take effect on July 1, enables schools to pay its athletes directly out of a $20.5 million pool.

